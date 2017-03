Boxing News

The World Boxing Association Championships Committee has ordered an elimination bout between 140-pounders WBA #1 rated Kiryl Relikh (21-1, 19 KOs) and former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (25-0, 13 KOs). The winner of the bout will be the mandatory challenger of the WBA super lightweight champion Ricky Burns, who will fight a WBA-IBF unification clash on April 15 against Julius Indigno.