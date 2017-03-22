Boxing News

WBA orders Rigondeaux-Flores purse bid

The World Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association has called for a purse bid for the fight between WBA super bantamweight super champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs) and interim champion Moisés Flores (25-0, 17 KOs) on April 3 at WBA Headquarters in Panama City, Panama. The minimum bid is $120,000 with a 75/25 split in favor of Rigondeaux.

Rigondeaux and Flores were originally notified about this mandatory fight on July 18, 2016 and they had reached an agreement to fight on the Cotto-Kirkland card in February. However, that whole event was suddenly canceled after Kirkland suffered a training injury so another Rigondeaux-Flores purse bid was ordered.

The purse bid will be overseen by WBA board member Aurelio Fiengo.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.