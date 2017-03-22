WBA orders Rigondeaux-Flores purse bid

Boxing News

The World Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association has called for a purse bid for the fight between WBA super bantamweight super champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs) and interim champion Moisés Flores (25-0, 17 KOs) on April 3 at WBA Headquarters in Panama City, Panama. The minimum bid is $120,000 with a 75/25 split in favor of Rigondeaux.

Rigondeaux and Flores were originally notified about this mandatory fight on July 18, 2016 and they had reached an agreement to fight on the Cotto-Kirkland card in February. However, that whole event was suddenly canceled after Kirkland suffered a training injury so another Rigondeaux-Flores purse bid was ordered.

The purse bid will be overseen by WBA board member Aurelio Fiengo.