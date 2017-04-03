Boxing News

WBA orders Santa Cruz-Mares

The World Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered teams of WBA featherweight super champion Leo Santa Cruz (33-1-1, 18 KOs) and featherweight regular champion Abner Mares (30-2-1, 15 KOs) to initiate negotiations for a fight between them. The deadline to reach an agreement is 30 days, otherwise the WBA will schedule a purse bid. Santa Cruz and Mares previously clashed in 2015 with a majority decision going to Santa Cruz. With this fight, the WBA continues its policy of reducing titles in each weight division.










