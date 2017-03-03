WBA presents personalized belt to Thurman

Boxing News



Photo: WBA

Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, president of the World Boxing Association, presented to Keith Thurman the personalized belt that accredits him as Welterweight Super Champion.

Thurman is worthy of this status and he has shown it. In 2013, he won the interim 147-pound title after beating Diego Gabriel Chavez of Mexico by a tenth-round knockout. He defended this title successfully on three occasions.

Later, he became regular champion and in 2015 fought against the Mexican Robert Guerrero, whom he defeated by unanimous decision. He exposed this belt twice successfully and the WBA World Championships Committee named him Super Champion.

Undoubtedly, “One Time” has proven to be one of the best pound for pound at the moment, and he has a tough challenge this Saturday when goes in the ring to fight against Danny Garcia and defend his WBA crown.