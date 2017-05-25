WBA suspends judges, orders N’Dam-Murata, Barthelemy-Relikh rematches

Boxing News

The WBA has announced that judges Gustavo Padilla and Hubert Earle are suspended for six months after their scoring in the Hassan N’Dam and Ryota Murata WBA middleweight title fight last Saturday in Japan. They will then have to pass some tests before being allowed to judge again for fights sanctioned by the WBA and its regional bodies.

The organization cannot take similar action against judges John Gradowski, Henry Grant and Don Risher, who judged the fight between Rances Barthelemy and Kiryl Relikh because in the USA, it’s the local commissions select the judges, however the WBA will inform the Maryland Commission of their view in the matter.

In both cases, the WBA is ordering rematches.

The WBA is also considering incorporating a fourth judge with the WBA Supervisor also scoring the fight. This card can be requested by either fighter in the event of a controversial decision or as a tie-breaker in a draw.

The WBA has suspended Andre Dirrell trainer Leon Lawson Jr. indefinitely for his sucker punch of Jose “Bolivita” Uzcategui after Saturday night’s fight.

The WBA will respect due process in the case of heavyweight Shannon Briggs, who tested positive testosterone in the test conducted by VADA. He is entitled to request the opening of the B test.