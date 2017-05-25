WBA won’t sanction Mayweather-McGregor

Boxing News

The WBA views a possible fight between Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor as nothing more than an exhibition and will not sanction the bout.

“I believe that this would only be an exhibition match,” said World Boxing Association President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza said during a press conference on Thursday in Panama. I don’t think that it’s good for boxing for this to be endorsed as an official fight. I think both are great athletes, but Floyd is retired and if he wants to return there are great boxers he can face to give a good show.

“I know this fight may take place. However, I want to make clear that the World Boxing Association will not be involved in the event. We respect both athletes and I think Mayweather has proven to be the best, just as McGregor has done in the UFC, but a fight between the two, if it happens, shouldn’t be more than an exhibition.”