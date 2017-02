Boxing News

The WBC has been notified by VADA of an adverse result from WBC #1 bantamweight contender Suriyan Sor Rungvisai (Suriyan Kaikanha) from Thailand from an unannounced collation performed in Thailand, showing Metamphetamines and Amphetamine.

The fighter and his representatives have been notified and the CBP protocol will follow with further information to be released by the WBC in the near future.