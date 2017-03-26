WBC #3 Rodriguez vaporizes late sub Lavinanza

Boxing News

Unbeaten bantamweight contender Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) annihilated late sub Robinson Lavinanza (11-4-1, 4 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at the Parque Concepción Pérez Alberto in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. Rodriguez sent Lavinanza to the canvas three times to end hostilities quickly.

The WBC #3, IBF #4, WBA #8, WBO #10 rated Rodriguez was originally slated to face longtime former world champion Omar Narvaez, who pulled out late. “I was ready to fight an Argentine who was world champion of two divisions,” said Manny, “but I think now he’s dedicated to being a magician because he’s very good at the trick of disappearing!”