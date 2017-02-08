WBC 30 day weigh in results

Boxing News

World ranked bantamweight Carlos Carlson (22-1, 13 KOs) weighed in at 128.7 lbs. last Friday during his 30-day weigh in in Tijuana, Mexico.

The Mexican native challenges WBC champion Shinsuke Yamanaka (26-0-2, 18 KOs) of Japan on March 2 from Ryogoku Sumo Arena in Tokyo.

The 12-round championship fight is promoted by Teiken Promotions, in association with Thompson Boxing Promotions.

Carlson faces an unbeaten southpaw with 11 straight successful title defenses. With Yamanaka holding a clear edge in primetime matches, Carlson, for his part, is training feverishly to dethrone one of boxing’s longest tenured world champions.

“This is my moment, this is my time,” Carlson, 26, said. “I’ve been doing everything that I need to do in training camp. My weight is right on schedule. I’m ready to travel to Japan and make history.”

In addition to fighting a far more experience foe, Carlson also tangles with the fact that Yamanaka will have the home court advantage. In fact, all of Yamanaka’s professional fights have occurred in Japan.

“Thompson Boxing fighters have traveled to hostile environments before and have succeeded,” said Carlson, referring to Tim Bradley and Jhonatan Romero’s first world championship wins coming outside of their native countries. “I know I can be the next one.”

For more information, please visit ThompsonBoxing.com.