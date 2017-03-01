WBC #32 Bae captures WBC Asia 112lb title

Boxing News

By Damrong Simakajornboon

Photos: Mr.John Hwang and Ms.Mi-Kyung Lee

Former WBC title challenger, current WBC#32 light fly Young-Gil Bae (28-6-1,22 KOs) successfully captured vacant WBC Asia flyweight title when he stopped Thai 115lb champion Chatchai Or Benjamas (reportedly 7-9) in round seven on Sunday afternoon at Yulta Gymnasium in Gimhae City, South Korea. This was a good performance for Korean fighter who ever lost WBC 105lb king Wanheng Meenayothin in the WBC title challenge on November 24, 2015. Chatchai, real name as Wanchai Nianghansa, did well only in the first round. After that, experienced Korean fighter dominated most of the show and successfully dropped Thai fighter twice with vicious body shots in round six. Finally, the show was ended when Korean fighter dropped his opponent again with a big right hook and referee Joong-Suk Kwon decided the contest at 2:34 of round seven.

In other co-main event, former WIBF/IFBA world champion Hee-Jung Yuh (18-3,9 KOs) successfully defended her WBC Asia Female 115lb title when she displayed one-side attack on former Thai amateur champion Wassana Kamdee, forcing referee to stop the bout at 1:42 of round 4. Also, Hyun-Hee Kil (2-1) won all 59-55 unanimous decision over Paksa Upatam in a six round non-title bout.

This event was promoted by Myung-Goo Yuh promotion.