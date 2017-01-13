WBC: To all boxers enrolled in the CBP…

Boxing News

Dear champions, challengers, and fighters,

we wish you a great 2017, hoping your dreams and ambitions materialize. As you are aware, every fighter enrolled in the Clean Boxing Program must keep updated information on their whereabouts. This is extremely important, in order to avoid any missed tests, which could become a problem. Remember to promptly notify any changes of location to info@VADA-testing.org. Also, we would like to recommend that you take 30 minutes to again view the webinar, which provides important information about PEDS that can help you prevent becoming involved with illegal substances or entangling yourselves in illegal procedures. http://wbcboxing.com/WBCVADA/ We are all standing together, shoulder to shoulder, keeping the sport of boxing great and safe! We are very proud of you all and also thank you for showing the world that you truly and deeply care for the sport, for Fair Play and CLEAN BOXING. Lets have a great 2017!