WBC breaks with EPBC

Boxing News

The WBC has confirmed the cessation of its relationship with the Eurasian Pacific Boxing Council effective immediately. The WBC began its relationship with the EPBC in January 2014 in search of having an affiliated championship to attend to the region of China and Russian-block countries. During this 3-year period many goals were not accomplished and the WBC has unanimously approved the closing of relations with the EPBC and its affiliation to the WBC due to the lack of positive results, with many fights taking place of a very low level of quality, fighters from outside the geographical region, and consequently providing fights which are confusing to the public.