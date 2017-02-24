WBC Cares triumphs at success academy

Boxing News

The WBC and WBC Cares was out in force and up for the challenge of spreading its message of inspiration and diversity, at Success Academy Harlem, the largest group of charter schools in New York.

In front of almost a thousand teens and teachers, a wonderful panel of people from our community started with a welcome, and a moment of silence, in which we paused to contemplate our lives, our dreams and the journey that brought us to climb the steps of this school.

Once the panel was concluded, Boxers, Jose Guzman and Henry DeLeon gave a superb and entertaining demonstration of their fine and diverse boxing skills. And then, the enthused students went wild, cheering and waving their WBC towels, as one of their very favorite teachers hit the mitts with WBC Silver Champion Alicia Napoleon, who returned the compliment with gusto, proving herself a real tough Prof!

The WBC wishes to thank, NY’s First Lady of Boxing, Rosie Perez, Promoter, Mercedez Vasquez, WBC Champions: Iran Barkley, Alicia Ashley, Melissa St Vil, Referee: Sparkle Lee, FDNY Coach, Mike Reno, Rising Star, Daniel Gonzalez, and Boxer, Michael “The Silk” Olijade, jr. for their kind and caring willingness to participate, and for their fascinating stories of inspiration, hard work and success.

It`s always an honor and a privilege to do these kinds of events, showing young people by example, the best of who we are. We have such a great family of people in our sport, and the WBC – Work, Brotherhood, Compassion – is always happy to show this.

It`s not our mission to create World Champions, but rather to give young people the tools to live like true to themselves Champions in the World. And I think we accomplished that.