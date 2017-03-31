WBC champ Wanheng goes to 46-0

Boxing News

Unbeaten WBC minimumweight world champion Wanheng Menayothin (46-0, 18 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over southpaw Jaysever Abcede (13-6, 8 KOs) in a non-title bout on Friday in a temporary outdoor arena in the Chom Thong District of Bangkok, Thailand. Wanheng was in command all the way, but never close to stopping Abcede. He is quickly closing in on that 49-0 mark.

In other action, 19-year-old WBC Youth super flyweight champion Singsayan CP Freshmart (8-0, 3 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Joe Tejones (7-2, 3 KOs) to retain his title. Scores were 97-93 across the board. WBC Youth titles carry a maximum age of 23 years, 11 months.