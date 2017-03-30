Boxing News

WBC Francophone ratings as of April 2017

Ouagadougo, Burkina Faso, will host on May 12th two WBC Francophone championships. Patrice Sou Toke will defend his middleweight title against French Andrew Francillette, while Alexis Boureima Kabore will challenge John Amuzu from Benin for the vacant superbantamweight title.

Ilunga Makabu is scheduled to fight for the vacant WBC Francophone cruiserweight title in Carnaval City near Johannesburg, South Africa. Date is tentatively set for April 28 while the opponent has still to be confirmed.

The full set of WBC Francophone ratings can be found via the below link.

ACTUAL WBC FRANCOPHONE RATINGS

 










