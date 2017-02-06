WBC Francophone ratings as of February 2017

Boxing News



Chairman Houcine Houichi, Vice-President of the WBC, has released the February ratings of the WBC Francophone championships.

Next titlefight will take place Friday Feb 10 in Roosdaal, Belgium between WBC #14 Bilal Laggoune and Doudou Ngumbu from France for the lightheavyweight title.

Next up is WBC #6 Ilunga Makabu. The former WBC world title challenger from Congo will take on current WBC Mediterranean champion WBC #34 Enad Licina. This vacant cruiserweight titlefight is scheduled for March 25 in Brazzaville, Congo.

The 3rd scheduled titlefight will be between Belgian based former champion WBC #15 Islam Teffahi and WBC #27 Maxime Beaussire from France. The bout for the vacant superwelterweight title will take place on April 15 in Caen, France.

In May Patrice Sou Toke is scheduled to defend his title in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The full set of WBC Francophone ratings can be found via the below link.

Bookmark it now as the latest version will always be available via this link.

ACTUAL WBC FRANCOPHONE RATINGS