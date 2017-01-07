WBC Francophone ratings as of January 2017

Boxing News



Chairman Houcine Houichi, Vice-President of the WBC, has released the January ratings of the WBC Francophone championships.

The championships steadily increased their level since their creation on Jan 1, 2015. 3 championships are already confirmed to take place in the first months of 2017.

The first to take place will be WBC #14 Bilal Laggoune. The Belgian prospect will defend his lightheavyweight title against always dangerous Doudou Ngumbu from France on Feb 10 in Roosdaal, Belgium.

Next up is WBC #6 Ilunga Makabu. The former WBC world title challenger from Congo will take on current WBC Mediterranean champion WBC #31 Enad Licina. This vacant cruiserweight titlefight is scheduled for March 25 in Brazzaville, Congo.

The 3rd scheduled titlefight will be between Belgian based former champion WBC #19 Islam Teffahi and WBC #25 Maxime Beaussire from France. The bout for the vacant superwelterweight title will take place on April 15 in Caen, France.

The full set of WBC Francophone ratings can be found via the below link.

Bookmark it now as the latest version will always be available via this link.

ACTUAL WBC FRANCOPHONE RATINGS