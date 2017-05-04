WBC Francophone ratings as of May 2017

Boxing News



First up for the WBC Francophone title will be Doudou Ngumbu who will defend his lightheavyweight title on June 20th in Toulouse, France. Ngumbu captured the title last Feb 10 in a great battle and entered the WBC ratings at #21.

A week later, on June 27 in Amiens (France) Christopher Sebire will try to win the vacant superlightweight title. The opponent has still to be confirmed.

The show scheduled for May 12th in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, is postponed to July 7 and will still host two WBC Francophone championships. Patrice Sou Toke will defend his middleweight title and Alexis Boureima Kabore will challenge John Amuzu from Benin for the vacant superbantamweight title.

Ilunga Makabu’s challenge for the vacant cruiserweight title has been cancelled and the supermiddleweight title became vacant after Nadjib Mohammedi failed to defend it in due times.

The full set of WBC Francophone ratings can be found via the below link.

Bookmark it now as the latest version will always be available via this link.

ACTUAL WBC FRANCOPHONE RATINGS