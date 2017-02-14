WBC launches “I Fight for Mexico”

Boxing News

The World Boxing Council launched a new campaign “I Fight for Mexico.” The campaign’s main goal is to inspire and encourage values of solidarity and unity through hard work nationwide.

This initiative invites all people to stand proud and together stating “I fight for Mexico,” so we are all as one, giving our utmost, whatever our daily activity. The goal is to offer the very best of ourselves through solidarity in benefit of our Great Mexico.

Join us at: http://wbcboxing.com/votaMexico/