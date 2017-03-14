WBC to recognize good works of GGG, Jacobs, Chocolatito, Srisaket

Boxing News

In addition to the regular world title belts on the line, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, Daniel Jacobs, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and Srisaket Rungvisai will be presented with WBC “BoxVal” world champion belts. The BoxVal program was formed by an agreement between the Pontifix foundation “Scholas Ocurrentes” and the Wolrd Boxing Council during the memorable meeting of WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and Pope Francis at the Vatican in February 2016.

The goal of BoxVal is to use boxing as a way to reach as many children as possible around the world to help in their path to become better human beings by using sports, art, technology and education. The first BoxVal event was the Canelo vs Khan fight.

GGG is a role model to the youth of the world, Jacobs defeated cancer and is an inspiration to all, Chocolatito is a family man who dedicates his life to praise the works of God and Srisaket has an impecable life dedicating helping kids.

The BoxVal belts were manufactured by Adrian Pallarols in Argentina which is the home of Scholas Ocurrentes, the nonreligious Pontiff Foundation. Roman Rodriguez, senior member of the Scholas Ocurrentes Board of advisors will be present to award the belt during a special ceremony.