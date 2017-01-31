WBC says Gary Russell is fighting Feb 18
Still no official announcement from About Billions Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, but according to the World Boxing Council, WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. (27-1, 16 KOs) will return to the ring on February 18 to defend his title against Interim champion Oscar Escandon (25-2, 17 KOs) in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Showtime has already announced three televised fights from Cincinnati that night: Former four-division world champion Adrien Broner taking on hard-hitting contender Adrian Granados, WBA welterweight champion David Avanesyan defending his title against former champion Lamont Peterson and unbeaten light heavyweight contender “Sir” Marcus Browne meeting hard-hitting former title challenger Thomas “Top Dog” Williams Jr.
Perhaps Russell-Escandon will end up on Showtime Extreme.