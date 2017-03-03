WBC suspends Povetkin for failed drug tests

Boxing News

Due to twi failed drug tests, the WBC has suspended heavyweight Alexander Povetkin from participating in any WBC-sanctioned bouts indefinitely and fined him $250,000. On April 27, 2016, Povetkin tested positive for Meldonium and on December 6, 2016, he tested positive for Ostarine. VADA, pursuant to the WBC Clean Boxing Program, will design a specific testing protocol for Povetkin at Povetkin’s own cost and expense, which will commence as soon as feasible after this ruling and will continue for one year. Povetkin will be able to apply for reinstatement into the WBC after the one-year anniversary of this ruling as long as he tests clean. The WBC will also consider any additional evidence it receives and it might issue a supplemental ruling based on information and materials Povetkin submits.