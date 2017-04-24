WBC unveils special Canelo-Junior belt

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

The special WBC belt that will be presented to the winner of the bout between the Mexican stars Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Saúl Álvarez has officially unveiled Monday at the Toluca Airport in Mexico State. The belt was created in tribute to the former Mexican President 1958-1964 “Adolfo Lopez Mateos,” the main driving force for the creation of the World Boxing Council in 1963.

The belt will be a special prize for boxers who win major fights that are held on the big Mexican holidays in May and September. Alvarez-Chavez Jr. collide May 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.