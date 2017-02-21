WBO #1 105-pounder Calleros arrives in Kumamoto

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

WBO#1 minimum Moises Calleros (25-6-1, 14 KOs), Mexico, arrived yesterday (Monday) in Kumamoto city, Japan, where he will dispute the interim WBO 105-pound championship with local prospect Tatsuya Fukuhara (18-4-6, 7 KOs) on this coming Sunday. In principle, the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) won’t accept an interim title bout to take place here in Japan, but the legitimate WBO champ Katsunari Takayama had his notorious scar tissues operated last year and needs more time for recovery, so the Calleros-Fukuhara interim title bout received a special permission of the JBC. The puzzling lefty Fukuhara acquired the vacant national 105-pound belt by defeating Hiroya Yamamoto in November 2015 and kept his belt three times by beating Takumi Sakae (W10) and Genki Hanai (TKO7) and being held to a technical draw with veteran Shin Ono. Calleros, as old as Fukuhara at 27, recently scored five victories in a row since his KO defeat at the hand of Samuel Gutierrez in 2014. The winner is supposed to have a long-anticipated shot at the full champ Takayama upon his recuperation.