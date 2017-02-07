WBO #1 Jafet Uutoni Hits Puerto Rico

Boxing News

All the way from Windhoeck in Namibia, WBO #1 ranked mini flyweight Jafet “The Lion” Uutoni (11-1, 4 KOs) has landed in Puerto Rico for his world title eliminator against unbeaten rising star Angel “Tito” Acosta (15-0, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Coliseo Roger Mendoza in promoter Miguel Cotto’s hometown of Caguas.

Jafet Uutoni: “Boxing is boxing all over the world, I’m ready to make a big fight and get the win. I had a long career as an amateur and as a professional. I have 12 fights, but I am more than prepared to be world champion and Acosta is in my way. On Saturday the road will be clear for my big opportunity against the champion Kosei Tanaka.”

The winner of the Acosta vs. Uutoni bout will become the mandatory challenger during the next 90 days to face the WBO Mini flyweight champion Kosei Tanaka who will attend the event.