WBO #11 heavyweight Schwarz still unbeaten

Boxing News

Photos: Kosta Sarigiannidis/Team SES

Unbeaten WBO #11 heavyweight Tom Schwarz (18-0, 11 KOs) hammered out a harder than expected eight round unnaimous decision over awkward Ivica Bacurin (26-11-1, 15 KOs) of Croatia on Saturday night at the sold out Sportovni Hala Kralovka in Prague, Czech Republic. Scores were 78-77, 77-75, 77-74.

Schwarz’ unbeaten SES Boxing teammate, light heavyweight Adam Deines (10-0-1, 5 KOs) scored a second round KO over Zura Mekereshvili (19-8. 15 KOs).

Other results:

Stepan Horvath TKO8 Arthur Hermann (WBO Euro super welterweight title)

Lucie Sedlackova W10 Doris Köhler (WBO Euro female featherweight title)

Fabiana Bytyqi W10 Evgenia Zablotskaya (WBO Euro female minimumweight title)

Josef Zahradnik W10 Michal Dufek (super welterweight)

Marco Calic W6 Vladimir Idranyi (light heavyweight)

Pavel Sour W4 Ante Verunica (heavyweight)

Mohammed Rabii TKO1 Laszlo Kovacs II (super welterweight)

Filip Minvsky W4 Vojtech Koncitik (light heavyweight)