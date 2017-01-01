WBO #2 Hughie Fury in negotiations to challenge Parker

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #2 heavyweight Hughie Fury (20-0, 10 KOs) is in negotiations to challenge WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (22-0, 18 KOs) and mentions he is New Zealand’s first world heavyweight champion’s worst nightmare.

“We’re in negotiations with it at the minute,” Fury exclusively told Sky Sports. “I am mandatory, so it will be happening either way. I’m in the #1 position, I’m mandatory, and I will be fighting for that title. It would be nice to have it at home in England, where the home crowd is, instead of traveling away, but it doesn’t really matter to me. I have never fought in my hometown before.

“I do rate Joseph Parker, he’s a good talented heavyweight, but I believe I’ve got the tools to beat him. I believe I’m his worst nightmare. He struggled against Ruiz. I did have Ruiz winning that fight to be honest with you by a few rounds. The reason why Ruiz never got the fight is because 1) from being in his hometown and 2) he never pushed the issue.”