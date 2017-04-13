WBO #7 mini-fly Calleros returns May 5

Boxing News

By David Finger

Often ignored by casual sports fans, fighters in the lowest weight classes seldom are paid as much as their counterparts in the heavyweight division or even the middleweight division. They fight for recognition only to be greeted by American and European fight fans with indifference. Boxing purists recognize that there is no greater injustice in the sport. Little guys have just as much heart and skill as their larger counterparts, but in the end, it just doesn’t matter. In an era when a MMA fighter with three losses in his sport and zero wins in boxing can dominate the headlines, there just doesn’t seem to be any room for those warriors in boxing’s lower weight divisions.

But once in a while, some gritty hard nose kid kicks down the door and forces his way into the conversation. He’s tough, he’s explosive, he’s exciting, he’s skilled, and more often than not he’s Mexican. Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez, Jorge Arce, and Ricardo Lopez all refused to be ignored and became household names in the sport of boxing by giving fans what they wanted: great fights.

Well, if his last performance is any indication, WBO #7 ranked mini flyweight Moises “Taz” Calleros (25-7-1, 14 KOs) may be the latest incarnation of that proud tradition. Although he came up short against Tatsuya Fukuhara, losing a twelve round split decision in a fight for the vacant WBO interim title back in February, the fight proved to be an absolute war and a fight of the year candidate.

Calleros quickly emerged as one of the most exciting fighters in the division and many fight fans in Mexico are hoping the tough brawler gets another crack at the world title in 2017.

Looking to quickly position himself back into that title fight, Calleros will step back in the ring on May 5th as he takes on Emanuel “Chivo” Zuniga (3-9, 1 KO) in a tune up fight in Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico. The fight, which is slated to take place at the Auditorio Milo Martinez, isn’t seen as a major test for Calleros, but he nonetheless can’t look past his opponent. Although Zuniga is coming into the fight on the heels of a six fight skid he still has shown some durability in the past and a win over Calleros would almost certainly end Taz’s run as a contender.

In the co-main event (Brenda “Muneca” Ramos 9-5, 4 KOs), looks to snap a two fight losing streak as she takes on Carolina “Pantera” Garcia (1-5, 0 KOs) in a fight that should prove to be more entertaining than it may appear on paper. Although Ramos lost four of her last five fights, most fans recognize that she still could make a run for another shot at the Mexican female minimumweight title. Garcia, despite possessing a less than stellar record, is a fighter who has never been stopped and could give the more seasoned Ramos some trouble.

The Maya Y Charly Boxing Promotions card kicks off at 5:30 PM, with tickets starting at $100 pesos for general admission and $300 pesos for ringside.