WBO #8 Calleros crushes Zuniga

Boxing News

By David Finger

Although all eyes in boxing were on the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez versus Julio Cesar Chavez fight this Cinco de Mayo weekend, there was nonetheless another interesting all Mexico battle that took place in Mexico on Friday night. WBO #8 mini flyweight contender Moises “Taz” Calleros kept busy with a second round KO over journeyman Emmanuel “Chivo” Zuniga of Tamaulipas in a fight in Monclova, Mexico. The popular Calleros, who lost a split decision to WBO mini flyweight champion Tatsuya Fukuhara in his last fight, dominated Zuniga with a solid body attack and ultimately scored the knockout in round two with a right to the body of Zuniga. With the win Calleros improves to 26-7-1, 15 KOs while Zuniga drops to 3-10, 1 KO.