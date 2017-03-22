WBO champ Saunders says he wants to unify with Golovkin

Boxing News

WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders says he wants to make a unification bout with WBC/WBA/IBF champion Gennady Golovkin this summer and is willing to travel to Kazakhstan to make the fight. Speaking to iFL TV, Saunders proclaimed “Since I’ve been world champion I’ve always known there’s that one danger that I’d have to take soon, and it’s him. There’s not a day that passes where I don’t think about how to do it. I still say he’s the man to beat at the weight. He’s still the man of the moment.”

With all four recognized world middleweight titles on the line, initial talks appear to have gone smoothly and Saunders says he’s more than happy with the discussions that have taken place.

“I am happy with everything that they’ve suggested. All we want is a fair crack of the whip. If I go out there and box his head off, if I win then I want the decision! If I get beat, I get beat. I’ve got no rematch clause, he has got a rematch clause. I’m happy with everything like that – let’s go and roll the dice!”