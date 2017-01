Boxing News

The WBO Championship Committee has given the camps of WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders and mandatory challenger Avtandil Khurtsidze ten days to negotiate an agreement for a WBO middleweight championship bout. If an accord is not reached within the time frame, a purse bid will be ordered. The minimum acceptable bid is $200,000. Either of the parties involved may call for a purse bid at any time during the negotiation process.