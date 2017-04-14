This Weekend’s World Title Action

Boxing News

Undefeated WBA Interim light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (9-0, 7 KOs) more than an 18:1 favorite to retain his world title against challenger Samuel Clarkson tonight in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Offshore sportsbooks have Bivol favored at -1875 to -2000. Backers of Clarkson, who has won nine straight, can get up to +1050.

Dmitry Bivol: I know what people expect of me – they want the KO – and if the opportunity comes I’ll try to finish him.

Samuel Clarkson: I want to see what the hype is about. His whole career is my winning streak.

The biggest fight of the weekend is the super lightweight unification clash between WBA champion Ricky Burns (41-5-1, 14 KOs) and IBF champion Julius Indongo (21-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland. Hometown favorite Burns is -220 to defeat Indongo +180. AWE will televise.

Julius Indongo: It’s always easy to talk. Bring Burns in front of me and we will see who is the best.

Ricky Burns: Let him say what he wants, I’ll do my talking in the ring.