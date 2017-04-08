This weekend’s world title action

Boxing News

Tonight at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, WBO lightweight champion Terry Flanagan (32-0, 13 KOs) defends against mandatory challenger Petr Petrov (38-4-2, 19 KOs) and junior middleweight rivals Liam Smith (24-1-1, 13 KOs) and Liam Williams (16-0-1, 11 KOs) clash for the vacant WBO interim title. Smith didn’t make weight, so only Williams can win the title. Twitter will stream Flanagan-Petrov live.

Then tonight at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, WBO junior lightweight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko, (7-1, 5 KOs) defends against former WBA world champion Jason “El Canito” Sosa (20-1-4, 15 KOs), and WBO cruiserweight champion Aleksandr Usyk (11-0, 10 KOs) defends against Michael Hunter (12-0, 8 KOs). HBO will televise the show.

Finally, at Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico, IBF strawweight champion Jose “Tecuala” Argumedo (19-3-1, 11 KOs) defends against Gabriel “El Gigante” Mendoza (15-5-1, 3 KOs). No U.S. TV.

Sunday night in Osaka, Japan, WBA super bantamweight champion Nehomar Cermeno (26-5-1, 16 KOs) defends against unbeaten Shun Kubo (11-0, 8 KOs). No U.S. TV.