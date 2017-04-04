This week’s world title action

Boxing News

First, at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, WBO lightweight champion Terry Flanagan (32-0, 13 KOs) defends against mandatory challenger Petr Petrov (38-4-2, 19 KOs) and junior middleweight rivals Liam Smith (24-1-1, 13 KOs) and Liam Williams (16-0-1, 11 KOs) clash for the vacant WBO interim title. No USA TV, BoxNation will televise in the UK.

Then at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, WBO junior lightweight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko, (7-1, 5 KOs) faces former WBA world champion Jason “El Canito” Sosa (20-1-4, 15 KOs), and WBO cruiserweight champion Aleksandr Usyk (11-0, 10 KOs) takes on Michael Hunter (12-0, 8 KOs). HBO will televise the show.

Also, at Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico, IBF strawweight champion Jose “Tecuala” Argumedo (19-3-1, 11 KOs) defends against Gabriel “El Gigante” Mendoza (15-5-1, 3 KOs).