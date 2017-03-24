Weights from Billings, Montana

Boxing News

By Ricardo Ibarra

Duran Caferro, Jr. 165 vs. Cheyenne Zeigler 165.2

Jon Jay Mount 175.5 vs. Andrew Howk*

Eric Hempstead 262.5 vs. Warren Brockie 249.5

Steve Villalobos 152.5 vs. Chris Two Moons 147.5

Melvin Weaselboy 214.7 vs. Ruben Roundstone 254.5

Jesse Uhde 163.5 vs. Daniel Gonzalez 163.5

Shawna Anderson 129.9 vs. Wamnee Eureux 130

*had not arrived yet, will weigh-in morning of fights.

Promoter: Silver Wolf Fight Promotions

Venue: Shrine Auditorium, Billings, Montana