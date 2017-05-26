Weights from Boca Raton, Florida

Boxing News

Kanat Islam 153.8 vs. Norberto Gonzalez 154

(WBO/NABO & WBA Intercontinental Junior Middleweight titles)

Zhonkosh Turarov 150.8 vs. Gustavo Garibay 151

Mike Balogun 240 vs. Terrance Marbra 217.6

Zhang Zhilei 250.6 vs. Curtis Harper 244

Dagoberto Aguero 118 vs. Gustavo Molina 123.8

Jonathan Perez 135.6 vs. Raul Chirino 134

Bruce Lutchmedial 156.6 vs. Christopher Salerno 159.8

Promoter: Nelsons Promotions

Venue: Boca Raton Resort and Spa

1st Bell: 7 PM ET

TV: Fite.TV and TvTibi at 8 PM ET