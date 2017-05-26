Boxing News
Weights from Boca Raton, Florida
Kanat Islam 153.8 vs. Norberto Gonzalez 154
(WBO/NABO & WBA Intercontinental Junior Middleweight titles)
Zhonkosh Turarov 150.8 vs. Gustavo Garibay 151
Mike Balogun 240 vs. Terrance Marbra 217.6
Zhang Zhilei 250.6 vs. Curtis Harper 244
Dagoberto Aguero 118 vs. Gustavo Molina 123.8
Jonathan Perez 135.6 vs. Raul Chirino 134
Bruce Lutchmedial 156.6 vs. Christopher Salerno 159.8
Promoter: Nelsons Promotions
Venue: Boca Raton Resort and Spa
1st Bell: 7 PM ET
TV: Fite.TV and TvTibi at 8 PM ET