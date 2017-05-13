Weights from Bristol, Pennsylvania

Boxing News

Derrick Webster 167 vs. Frankie Filippone 166.6

(WBF International Super Middleweight Title)

Ikram Kerwat 134 vs. TBA

Mikkel Lespierre 145.7 vs. Jerome Rodriguez 143.8

Vidal Rivera 132 vs. Jesus Salas 132

Mike Hilton 199.2 vs. Eric Cason 186.9

Brandon Robinson 166 vs. Phillip LeGrand 168.3

Gowar Karya 125.5 vs. Jose Homar Rios 132.9

Promoters: Deuce Promotions, Mis Downing Promotions and Kane 5 Promotions

Venue: Grundy Arena

1st Bell: 7 PM ET (Doors 6 PM)

Tickets for this night of championship boxing cost $125 for VIP, $75 for Front Row, $50 for Floor seating & $30 for General admission and can be purchased by calling 215-688-3546