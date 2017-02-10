Weights from Caguas, Puerto Rico

Boxing News

Angel Acosta 108 vs. Jafet Uutoni 106.4

(WBO mini flyweight world title eliminator)

Janiel Rivera 110.8 vs.juan Guzman 109.4

Danielito Zorrilla 146 vs. Onyx Curras 147

Bryan Chevalier 122 vs. Harold Reyes 121

Edgardo Laboy 125 vs. Eliezer Agosto 126

Magdiel Cotto 162 vs. Daniel Rodriguez 159

Christian Tapia 131 vs. Fernando Orona 130

Juan C. Camacho Jr. 115 vs. Luis Villegas 116

Joshuanthony Ortiz 119 vs. Josthiel Caraballo 120

Kelvin Nuñez 216 vs. Jimmy Suarez 219

Venue: Coliseo Roger Mendoza, Caguas, Puerto Rico

Promoter: Miguel Cotto Promotions, H2 Entertainment