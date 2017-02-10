Boxing News
Weights from Caguas, Puerto Rico
Angel Acosta 108 vs. Jafet Uutoni 106.4
(WBO mini flyweight world title eliminator)
Janiel Rivera 110.8 vs.juan Guzman 109.4
Danielito Zorrilla 146 vs. Onyx Curras 147
Bryan Chevalier 122 vs. Harold Reyes 121
Edgardo Laboy 125 vs. Eliezer Agosto 126
Magdiel Cotto 162 vs. Daniel Rodriguez 159
Christian Tapia 131 vs. Fernando Orona 130
Juan C. Camacho Jr. 115 vs. Luis Villegas 116
Joshuanthony Ortiz 119 vs. Josthiel Caraballo 120
Kelvin Nuñez 216 vs. Jimmy Suarez 219
Venue: Coliseo Roger Mendoza, Caguas, Puerto Rico
Promoter: Miguel Cotto Promotions, H2 Entertainment