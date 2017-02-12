Weights From Chuncheon, South Korea

Boxing News

By Victor Lee

Kyunghoon Lee’s Art Boxing Promotion presents an evening of three title bouts in Chuncheon, South Korea. The main event pits former Korea flyweight and current bantamweight champion Juhyun Jung (7-3-1, 2 KOs) against Filipino contender Jeronil Borres (7-1-1, 5 KO) for the vacant WBC Eurasia Pacific Flyweight Title. Jung weighed 111.75, while Borres scaled in at 109.

In the semifinal event, Jung’s gym mate, current Korean Featherweight Champion Sanghoo Kil (5-4-2, 2 KO), will move down in weight class to face Haksun Choi (5-6-2) for the vacant South Korean bantamweight title. The first title bout of the night will feature former WBC female minimumweight champion Eunyoung Huh (7-4-1) against Heejung Shin (1-1) for the vacant Korean female minimumweight title over eight rounds. In the supporting bouts, former WBC Eurasia Pacific lightweight challenger Ryo Akahori (aka Juksan Lee, 6-4, 1 KO) will square off against Korean Rookie Champion Yeeul Kim (4-0 1 KO) over six, and super welterweight Taeyun Baek (1-0) will take on Heuksan Lee, making his pro debut, over four.