Weights from Dearborn, Michigan

By Brad Snyder

Lanardo Tyner 149.2 vs. Luis Florez 149.4

Alycia Baumgardner 137.8 vs. Wendy Toney 134.2

Ernesto Garza 120.4 vs. Jesus Rojas 118

Marcus Carter 267 vs. Jesus Rojas Weighing later in day

Cortez Chambliss 146.8 vs. Dean Walsh 150.4

Janelson Bocachica 149.4 vs. Darryol Humphery 149.6

Sinan Fradi 180 vs. Brian Jackson 176

Deandre Ware 173.8 vs. Rayco Saunders 174.8

Taylor Duerr 191 vs. Troy Albring 179.8

Jaafar Boxing Promotions presents Road to the Belt Sunday March 26, 2017. Tickets available at the door or by calling 313-502-1688. Dearborn Performing Arts 15801 Michigan Ave Dearborn, Mi. Doors open at 3:30 with first fight at 5:00pm.