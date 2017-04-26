Boxing News
Weights From Durham, NC
Jamar Freeman 156 vs. Jeremy Ramos 155 1/2
Marklin Bailey 134 1/2 vs. Vinnie Denierio 133 1/2
Carltavius Jones Johnson 154 vs. Donnie Marshall 157
Nate Williams 247 vs. Brandon Maske 289
Noy’a McNair 130 vs. Carlos Olmeda 134 1/2
Sean O’Malley 147 1/2 vs. Anthony Sonnier 146 1/2
Lawrence Gabriel 197 vs. Austin Bryant 193
John Mitchell 174 vs. Alan Lawrence 178 1/2
Osnel Charles 142 vs. Joey Figueroa 149 1/2
Keontra Whitley 169 vs. Eric Moon 169
Venue: Durham (NC) Armory
Promoter: Top Catz Boxing
First bout: 7 pm