Weights From Durham, NC

Jamar Freeman 156 vs. Jeremy Ramos 155 1/2

Marklin Bailey 134 1/2 vs. Vinnie Denierio 133 1/2

Carltavius Jones Johnson 154 vs. Donnie Marshall 157

Nate Williams 247 vs. Brandon Maske 289

Noy’a McNair 130 vs. Carlos Olmeda 134 1/2

Sean O’Malley 147 1/2 vs. Anthony Sonnier 146 1/2

Lawrence Gabriel 197 vs. Austin Bryant 193

John Mitchell 174 vs. Alan Lawrence 178 1/2

Osnel Charles 142 vs. Joey Figueroa 149 1/2

Keontra Whitley 169 vs. Eric Moon 169

Venue: Durham (NC) Armory

Promoter: Top Catz Boxing

First bout: 7 pm