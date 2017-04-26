Boxing News

Weights From Durham, NC

Jamar Freeman 156 vs. Jeremy Ramos 155 1/2
Marklin Bailey 134 1/2 vs. Vinnie Denierio 133 1/2
Carltavius Jones Johnson 154 vs. Donnie Marshall 157
Nate Williams 247 vs. Brandon Maske 289
Noy’a McNair 130 vs. Carlos Olmeda 134 1/2
Sean O’Malley 147 1/2 vs. Anthony Sonnier 146 1/2
Lawrence Gabriel 197 vs. Austin Bryant 193
John Mitchell 174 vs. Alan Lawrence 178 1/2
Osnel Charles 142 vs. Joey Figueroa 149 1/2
Keontra Whitley 169 vs. Eric Moon 169

Venue: Durham (NC) Armory
Promoter: Top Catz Boxing
First bout: 7 pm










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.