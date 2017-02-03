Weights from Germany

Boxing News

Photo: SES Boxing

Agit Kabayel 230.8 vs. Hervé Hubeaux 229.5

(EBU heavyweight title)

Mirco Martin 109.3 vs. Jozsef Ajtai 110.7

Jurgen Uldedaj 193.8 vs. Giorgi Tevdorashvilli 199.7

Patrick Rohkohl 172.4 vs. Slavisa Simeunoviv 167.6

Josef Zahradnik 139.1 vs. Alika Vakhtangashvilli 137.1

Emre Cukur 171.5 vs. David Bauza 167.6

David Hosek 199.3 vs. Tamas Kozma 189.8

Yusuf Sultanoglu 190.5 vs. Dejan Krneta 183.4

Faton Vukshinaj 157.9 vs. Gazmen Gashi 158.7

Promoter: SES Boxing

Venue: Maritim Hotel, Magdeburg, Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany