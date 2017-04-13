Boxing News

Weights from Maryland

Photo: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Dmitry Bivol 174.6 vs Samuel Clarkson 173.4
(WBA Interim Light Heavyweight title)

Malik Hawkins 146 vs Carlos Soto 148.2
Glenn Dezurn 120.8 vs Leroy Davila 119.8
Joey Dawejko 234.2 vs Rodney Hernandez 262.4
Travis Reeves 173.4 vs Taneal Goyco (Will weigh in tonight)
Ruben Villa 128 vs Luis Diaz 129
Michael Dutchover & Edner Amaro will weigh in tomorrow
Hasim Rahman, Jr. 234.4 vs Ralph Alexander 239.6
Sergey Kuzmin 246 vs Keenan Hickman 142.4
Justin Hurd and opponent will weigh in tomorrow

Promoter: Greg Cohen Promotions
Venue: MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland
TV: Showtime










