Weights from Maryland

Dmitry Bivol 174.6 vs Samuel Clarkson 173.4

(WBA Interim Light Heavyweight title)

Malik Hawkins 146 vs Carlos Soto 148.2

Glenn Dezurn 120.8 vs Leroy Davila 119.8

Joey Dawejko 234.2 vs Rodney Hernandez 262.4

Travis Reeves 173.4 vs Taneal Goyco (Will weigh in tonight)

Ruben Villa 128 vs Luis Diaz 129

Michael Dutchover & Edner Amaro will weigh in tomorrow

Hasim Rahman, Jr. 234.4 vs Ralph Alexander 239.6

Sergey Kuzmin 246 vs Keenan Hickman 142.4

Justin Hurd and opponent will weigh in tomorrow

Promoter: Greg Cohen Promotions

Venue: MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland

TV: Showtime