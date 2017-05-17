Weights from Paris

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

The official weights of tomorrow’s MK Events boxing night at Cirque d’Hiver in Paris, France. Televised live on Canal +. First bout at 5 PM local time (GMT +1).

Maiva Hamadouche 128 vs. Anahi Sanchez 129.75

(IBF female super featherweight title)

Sanchez had to weigh twice, in her first attempt she was 130g above the limit.

Cedric Vitu 153.3 vs. Marcello Matano 149.75

(IBF super welterweight eliminator for #1 spot)

Hakim Zoulikha 174.5 vs. Serhiy Demchenko 172.75

(European Union light heavyweight title)

Marvin Petit 133.5 vs. Jerobe Santana 133

(vacant European Union lightweight title)

Boxers shoved each other at a very tense weigh-in.