Weights from Philadelphia

Weights for Friday night’s King’s Promotions fight card at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia

Carlos Rosario 130.7 vs. Joshua Davis 131.5

Antowyan Aikens 172,2 vs. Amir Shabazz 174.2

Thomas Velasquez 134.4 vs. Brandon Salvo 142

Tyrone Crawley, Jr. 143.6 vs. Juan Rodriguez 139.3

Steven Ortiz 143.7 vs. Hector Rivera 133.8

Tito Gosalves 136.7 vs. Gerardo Martinez 136.3

Vincent Floyd 146.8 vs. Rafael Montalvo 148.0

Antonio Allen 141.3 vs. Demtris Williams 141.9

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Venue: 2300 Arena

1st Bell: 6:30 PM (doors 6 PM)

Tickets can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50