Weights from Hong Kong

Photos: Sumio Yamada

Rex Tso 115 vs. Hirofumi Mukai 115

(WBO International, WBO Asia Pacific, WBC Asian Boxing Council super flyweight titles)

Kenny Demecillo 117 vs. Mark Anthony Geraldo 117.5

(WBO Oriental bantamweight title)

Takuya Watanabe 129 vs. Phum Kunmat 129

Tom Taw 159 vs. Tsun Yin Jeremy Lee

Raymond Poon KaiChing vs. Tat Fai Yiu 160

Raymond Poon Kai Ching 108 vs. Tat Fai Yiu 108

Rey Megrino 121 vs. Yuki Strong Kobayashi 122

Surez Gurung 122 vs. Wai Hung Tong 121

Pak Tsung Cheung 121 vs. Shun On Chan 122

Edwin Ng 121 vs. Ka Sun Leung 121

Promoter: DEF Promotions

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, Hong Kong