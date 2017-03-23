DTLA Fights Weights from Los Angeles

Boxing News

Daniel “Twich” Franco 125.4 vs. Christopher “S.D. Kid” Martin 126

Shane Mosley Jr. 161.8 vs. Demetrius Walker 167.1

Nigel Dawson 260.8 vs. Jesus Molina 222

Ruben Campos 135.8 vs. Gary Michaels 138

Robert Ochoa 121 vs. Carlos Ramirez 121.2

Humberto Velasquez 151.2 vs. Jordan Marriott 151.4

Cashton Young 210.3 vs. Oswaldo Ortega 221.3

Israel Duffus 183.2 vs. Michael Gbenga 181.2

Venue: Exchange LA Nightclub in Los Angeles

Promoter: PR Sports, Bash Boxing, Lights Out Promotions, and Roc Nation Sports