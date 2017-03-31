Weights from Mexico City

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Photos: Alma Montiel

Mariana Juarez 117.75 vs Catherine Pirri 115.50

WBC Bantamweight world title

Alejandra Jimenez 224.40 vs Carlette Ewel 220

WBC heavyweight world title

Rocky Hernandez 129 vs Claudio Santillan 129

WBC world youth superfeatherweight title

Venue:Zocalo de la Ciudad de Mexico

Promoter: Promociones del Pueblo and Gobierno de la Ciudad de Mexico

TV: Televisa

PD.105,000 fans was arrived to watch on live the Weighin on the Mexico City Zocalo. An record in weighin attendance