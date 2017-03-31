Boxing News

Weights from Mexico City

By Gabriel F. Cordero
Photos: Alma Montiel

Mariana Juarez 117.75 vs Catherine Pirri 115.50
WBC Bantamweight world title

Alejandra Jimenez 224.40 vs Carlette Ewel 220
WBC heavyweight world title

Rocky Hernandez 129 vs Claudio Santillan 129
WBC world youth superfeatherweight title

Venue:Zocalo de la Ciudad de Mexico
Promoter: Promociones del Pueblo and Gobierno de la Ciudad de Mexico
TV: Televisa

PD.105,000 fans was arrived to watch on live the Weighin on the Mexico City Zocalo. An record in weighin attendance










