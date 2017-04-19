Weights from Verona, New York

Boxing News

Story and photos by Boxing Bob Newman at the scales

Michael Perez 141 vs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez 140

Rashidi Ellis 147 vs. John Karl Sosa 147.5 (Sosa has two hours to lose half pound)

(IBF North American Welterweight title)

Eddie Gomez 146.75 vs. Dennis Dauti 146

Vyacheslav Shabranskyy 178.25 vs. Larry Pryor 178.75

Travell Mazion 154 vs. Juan Jesus Rivera 153

Jimmy Garcia 164.25 vs. Albert Tulley 170.25

Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino

Promoter: Oscar De La Hoya (Golden Boy Promotions)

Matchmaker: Roberto Diaz & Javier Razo

T.V.: ESPN2

Doors Open: 7 P.M., First bell: 7 P.M., Airtime: 10 P.M.