Weights from Verona, New York

Story and photo by Boxing Bob Newman

David Lemieux 159 vs. Curtis Stevens 158.25

Yuriorkis Gamboa 131 vs. Rene Alvarado 130.25

Yves Ulysee, Jr. 139.75 vs. Zachary Ochoa 139.5

(vacant NABF Junior Super Lightweight Title)

Diego De La Hoya 123 vs. Roberto Pucheta 123.75

D’Mitrius Ballard 168 vs. Zoltan Sera 167.5

Todd Unthank May 174 vs. Quinton Rankin 173.75

Damon Allen 135 vs. Adam Mate135.5

Alex Rincon 154.75 vs. Shaun Lee Henson 154.75

Venue: Events Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino

Promoter: Oscar De la Hoya (Golden Boy Promotions), Kathy Duva (Main Events)

Doors Open: 7:00 P.M.

Television: HBO Boxing After Dark 11:P.M. airtime